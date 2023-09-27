Jaishankar assures action in Nijjar's killing if given 'specific information'

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan September 27, 2023

Jaishankar has assured action in Khalistani separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing provided Canada gives 'specific information'

External Affairs Minister (EAM), S Jaishankar, said that India was open to examining specific information from Canada on Khalistani separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing in British Columbia in June, ANI reported. He said that Canada had a "very permissive" environment as far as secessionist activity was concerned. Speaking at the "Discussion at Council on Foreign Relations" in New York, Jaishankar reportedly addressed concerns about alleged organized crime in Canada and threats to Indian diplomats.

Why does this story matter?

This comes days after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, on September 18, alleged that the Indian government was involved in Nijjar's killing in Surrey, British Columbia, on June 18. The accusations triggered a diplomatic row between India and Canada, following which both sides expelled diplomats. To recall, New Delhi also suspended visa services for Canadians as the ties plummeted to an all-time low last week.

Jaishankar assures Canadian side of action if given information

Jaishankar said the Indian government had told the Canadian government that it was not its "policy" to engage in such acts, adding, "We are open to looking at it." He also said that India would take action if Canada has specific information about Nijjar's death. "The picture is not complete without the context," EAM said while speaking at an event at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York, moderated by former US Ambassador to India, Kenneth Juster.

EAM raises issue of threats to Indian diplomats, consulates

Moreover, Jaishankar raised concerns about incidents of threats to Indian diplomats and attacks on Indian consulates, calling these incidents "very permissive" due to political reasons. He claimed Canada had witnessed increasing incidents of "organized crime relating to secessionist forces," such as the cause of Khalistan. "We have actually been badgering the Canadians," he said. Jaishanakr said India had provided a lot of information about organized crime leadership and had made several extradition requests to Canada.

Already shared evidence on Nijjar's killing with India: Canada

Trudeau, on the other hand, stated that Canada had shared with India evidence of "credible allegations" of Indian agents' participation in the murder of Nijjar several weeks ago. He asked India to engage constructively with Canada to establish the facts of the situation. According to CBC News, multiple national security sources allege that Indian officials did not refute the charges during closed-door meetings with Canadian officials. Following Trudeau's allegations, both countries issued advisories, urging citizens to exercise "utmost caution."

