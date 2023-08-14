Pro-Khalistan group to rally for Sikh prisoners on Independence Day

Written by Prateek Talukdar August 14, 2023 | 10:58 am 2 min read

The QIM will observe Independence Day as 'Black Day' and hold a protest march to Chandigarh demanding the release of Sikh prisoners

The Qaumi Insaaf Morcha (QIM), reportedly a pro-Khalistan group, has announced to observe Independence Day as "Black Day" and hold a protest march to Chandigarh, demanding the release of Sikh prisoners who have completed their sentences. Security has been bolstered along the Chandigarh-Mohali border, especially at Mohali's YPS Chowk, blocked by protesters for eight months, halting vehicular movement on the major Chandigarh-Mohali route.

Why does this story matter?

Militancy in Punjab was crushed in the early 1990s, but the Bandi Singhs—who are Sikh prisoners convicted in cases linked to militancy—have reportedly been languishing in jails for more than three decades. Calls for their release gained momentum as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won the Punjab Assembly elections in 2022, ending the dominance of the Akalis and the Congress, which subdued militant forces.

QIM upset with AAP government

The protesters will reportedly carry black and saffron flags while marching on Tuesday to protest against the AAP-led Punjab government for failing to secure the release of the Bandi Singhs. Ahead of the by-election for the Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat, the QIM in April announced to oppose the AAP by terming it anti-Sikh and anti-Punjab. However, the AAP won the election in May.

What protesters are demanding

The QIM has been demanding the release of nine prisoners who have completed 15 to 31 years in jail, as opposed to a normal life sentence's quantum of 14 years. These prisoners include Balwant Singh Rajoana, a convict in Punjab's former Chief Minister Beant Singh's assassination, and Devinderpal Singh Bhullar, a convict in the 1993 Delhi bomb blast case.

QIM launched agitation in January

The QIM launched their agitation on January 7 and reportedly marked Republic Day on January 26 as "Black Day." On February 8, they tried marching toward Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's residence and clashes broke out as the police tried stopping them. The protesters attacked the police personnel using swords and sticks, which left 33 cops injured and dozens of police vehicles damaged.

Rajoana distanced himself from QIM

Notably, the request for Bhullar's release had been pending with the AAP's Delhi government before it came to power in Punjab. Days after the February clash in which seven QIM activists and several unidentified others were booked, Rajoana distanced himself from the QIM, saying that he "is and will always be an Akali," and asked the QIM leaders to disclose their political affiliations.

