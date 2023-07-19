Karnataka: 10 BJP MLAs suspended for disrespecting deputy speaker

Politics

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan July 19, 2023 | 05:19 pm 1 min read

10 BJP MLAs have been suspended in Karnataka for disrespecting Deputy Speaker

At least ten MLAs of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have been suspended in Karnataka for the remainder of the state assembly's session for "indecent and disrespectful" conduct in the House on Wednesday, PTI reported. According to reports, the opposition legislators created a ruckus in the house, tore the bills passed in the assembly, and allegedly threw them toward Deputy Speaker Rudrappa Lamani.

Protest of BJP legislators trigger ruckus in Karnataka Assembly

The ten suspended BJP MLAs include Dr. CN Ashwath Narayan, V Sunil Kumar, R Ashok, Araga Jnanendra, Vedvyas Kamath, Yashpal Suvarna, Arvind Bellad, Devraj Muniraj, Umanath Kotyan, and Bharat Shetty. Earlier, they staged a protest at the House well against the Congress administration in the state delegating top government officials to welcome leaders of various opposition parties for a two-day opposition summit in Bengaluru.

