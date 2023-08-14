Maharashtra: 18 deaths in 24 hours at Thane civic hospital

India

Maharashtra: 18 deaths in 24 hours at Thane civic hospital

Written by Snehadri Sarkar August 14, 2023 | 10:27 am 2 min read

Civic-run hospital in Thane sees 18 deaths in 24 hours

In a shocking development, as many as 18 patients have reportedly died over the past 24 hours at the civic-run Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa, Thane, Maharashtra. According to several reports, a police official revealed that the management of the facility cited the age and critical nature of medical complications as the main reasons behind the deaths of these patients.

Maharashtra health minister seeks report from hospital's dean

Amid massive outrage over the hospital deaths, Maharashtra Health Minister Tanaji Sawant has reportedly asked that the dean of the hospital submit a report on the issue in the next two days. On the other hand, an official of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) stated these deaths were being analyzed, and numerous civic officials are currently present at the heavily-patronized facility to inspect records.

Committee to be constituted for impartial probe into matter: Official

Contrary to reports of 18 deaths in 24 hours, Thane Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar claimed, "Eighteen deaths have been reported in the last 48 hours. Some of the patients who have died were...receiving treatment for various ailments." "A committee will be constituted for an impartial investigation into this incident to find out if the patients received optimal treatment," ANI quoted Bangar as saying.

You can watch Thane municipal commissioner's address here

Thane DCP reveals hospital management's stand on situation

As per the news agency PTI, Thane Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Ganesh Gawde confirmed the hospital management had informed them that some patients arrived in critical condition and died during treatment. "Some were elderly. We have increased police presence at the hospital to avoid any untoward incident due to these high number of deaths," he added.

Maharashtra minister reacts to recent deaths at Thane civic hospital

Speaking to ANI, Maharashtra Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar stated, "The ICU capacity of this (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital) hospital has been increased. "When the capacity is increased, critical patients who are at the last stage of their life also get admitted. Doctors try their best to save them," he added. "A committee has already been formed to probe (the deaths)," the minister stated further.

Kesarkar on deaths at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital

Share this timeline