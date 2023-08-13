Haryana violence: Action initiated against panchayats barring entry of Muslims

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan August 13, 2023

Haryana government has initiated action after Muslims barred by panchayats

The Haryana government has started issuing show-cause notices to several gram panchayats and sarpanches (village heads) for barring entry of Muslims to their villages following the communal violence in Nuh, Haryana, The Indian Express reported. The notices were reportedly issued by the district authorities under Section 51 of the Haryana Gram Panchayati Raj Act, pertaining to the suspension or removal of sarpanches or panches.

Why does this story matter?

Communal violence broke out in Nuh on July 31 and spread to other areas in Haryana after a Muslim mob allegedly threw stones at a procession organized by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal. The violence claimed six lives. Several gram panchayats in Rewari, Jhajjar, and Mahendragarh districts reportedly passed resolutions barring Muslims' entry in an apparent reaction to the Nuh violence.

Gram panchayats, sarpanches get show-cause notices

Speaking to TIE, Rewari Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mohd. Imran Raza said, "We have taken administrative action against the gram panchayats, their sarpanches, etc., and issued show-cause notices to them." "They [gram panchayats and sarpanches] shall send their replies, which will be examined. Further action shall be taken after examining the replies that they submit," he said.

FIR registered against some gram panchayats, sarpanches: Report

The Haryana Police also reportedly registered FIRs against some gram panchayats and sarpanches in Rewari district for their controversial orders against Muslims. However, the officials remained tight-lipped over the development. While DC Raza said that the superintendent of police (SP) is the right person to talk about the alleged FIRs, Rewari SP Deepak Saharan put the ball in the DC's court, per TIE.

Panchayat heads prohibited Muslim traders from entering villages

According to PTI, some panchayat heads in the Haryana districts of Mahendergarh, Jhajjar, and Rewari have also issued letters prohibiting Muslim traders from entering their villages. However, many sarpanches have denied having written any such letters. Reports suggest that the district authorities have taken note of these letters that have surfaced on social media and are probing the matter.

A little about Nuh violence

The violence was allegedly triggered after a Muslim mob pelted stones at the aforementioned procession and torched some vehicles on July 31. As news of the violence spread, many vehicles and shops in neighboring Gurugram's Sohna were set ablaze, allegedly by Bajrang Dal members, reported TIE. Later, a mosque was also torched, and its imam, Hafiz Saad, was allegedly killed by Hindu rioters.

