JD(S) Karnataka chief removed amid revolt over BJP alliance

1/5

Politics 2 min read

JD(S) Karnataka chief removed amid revolt over BJP alliance

By Riya Baibhawi 07:22 pm Oct 19, 202307:22 pm

JD(S) officially joined the NDA on September 22

Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Deve Gowda ousted CM Ibrahim from his role as state president on Thursday. This move follows Ibrahim's defiance against the party leadership for partnering with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) before the 2024 general elections. Days ago, Ibrahim declared that the JD(S) would not join the BJP. He had also urged Gowda not to ally with the saffron party.

2/5

HD Kumaraswamy appointed as ad-hoc state president

In the aftermath, Gowda disbanded the state working committee and named his son and former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy as the interim state president of the party. Gowda asserted that Ibrahim could do anything he wanted. "If his party is original, then let him put up a board that he is the original one. Who has stopped him? Let him do whatever he wants. He is free to do it," he said.

3/5

'We'll see how many MLAs are on which side': Ibrahim

Reportedly, Ibrahim hinted at a possible split in the party earlier. Labeling his faction as "secular," he said that those who wanted to come with him could come or else leave. "We will see how many MLAs are with which side," Ibrahim asserted. He also said that the state leadership will contemplate with whom to form an alliance, except the BJP. "We will talk with them and decide on our own in Karnataka," he said.

4/5

JD(S)-NDA alliance in Karnataka

The JD(S) officially joined the NDA on September 22 in a bid to revive its waning political influence in Karnataka. The party contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election in coalition with the Congress under the leadership of Kumaraswamy. However, the BJP dominated the parliamentary elections in the state, allowing JD(S) to secure only one seat. As per India Today, JD(S) is expected to get four seats to contest in the 2024 polls.

5/5

Second alliance with BJP

This marks the second time the JD(S) has allied with the BJP. In 2006, the party formed a state government with the BJP for 20 months, also under Kumaraswamy's leadership. Back then, Gowda disapproved of his son's choice to join what he labeled a communal group. However, this time around, the negotiations with the BJP had Gowda's approval.