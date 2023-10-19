Rajasthan assembly polls: Want to leave CM's post, says Gehlot

1/6

Politics 2 min read

Rajasthan assembly polls: Want to leave CM's post, says Gehlot

By Snehadri Sarkar 06:16 pm Oct 19, 202306:16 pm

I want to leave CM's post but it is not leaving me, says Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has said that he wants to leave the CM's post, but the "post is not leaving" him. During a media conference on Thursday in Delhi, the veteran Congress leader also dispelled rumors of a new dispute with former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot, stating that the party was united. The remarks, however, appeared to be a subtle dig at Pilot.

2/6

Why does this story matter?

The remarks stand out because of the clash that broke out between Pilot and Gehlot in 2020. Pilot, along with 18 MLAs, revolted against Gehlot, resulting in the party sacking him as the state's deputy CM. In April, Pilot defied the Congress's warnings by holding a day-long fast over "inaction" against alleged corruption under the Vasundhara Raje-led government. The tussle is concerning for the party as the state goes to the polls this year.

3/6

I wasn't CM candidate, but Sonia Gandhi selected me: Gehlot

"After Sonia Gandhi ji became (Congress) president, the first decision she took was to make me the chief minister. I was not the CM candidate, but she selected me as the CM," Gehlot stated. "I want to leave the CM post, but this post is not leaving me, and it won't leave me either," news agency ANI quoted the Rajasthan CM as saying.

4/6

Gehlot attacks BJP over candidate list for state assembly polls

When asked about the delay in the party releasing its candidate list for the assembly polls, Gehlot claimed that only the opposition was fretting. "They (the opposition) are upset because we are not fighting. All the decisions are being taken after considering everyone's opinions. I am talking to Sachin Pilot's supporters, too, deciding in their favor," NDTV quoted him as saying. "Decisions are being taken smoothly. That's why only the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is not happy," added Gehlot.

5/6

Check-out Gehlot's comments on CM post, Pilot

6/6

All you need to know about upcoming Rajasthan assembly poll

Rajasthan will go to the polls on November 23, and the votes will be counted on December 3. The upcoming assembly poll in Rajasthan is pivotal in cementing the position of the ruling Congress government. During the 2018 elections, the party bagged 108 seats, while the saffron brigade managed to secure 70 seats. Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Mizoram, and Chhattisgarh will also hold elections this year.