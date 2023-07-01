India

Karnataka ISIS conspiracy case: NIA files supplementary chargesheet against 9

The NIA registered the case in November 2022

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a supplementary chargesheet naming nine accused for allegedly involvement in a conspiracy with the global terror group Islamic State for Iraq and Syria (ISIS). The accused were allegedly planning to carry out terror attacks across India. Reportedly, five of them have tech backgrounds and were tasked to pick up skills and pursue courses in robotics by ISIS.

Accused charged under UAPA

The nine accused, who belong to Karnataka, are Mohamed Shariq (25), Maaz Muneer Ahmed (23), Syed Yasin (22), Reeshaan Thajuddin Sheikh (22), Huzair Farhan Baig (22), Mazin Abdul Rahman (22), Nadeem Ahmed KA (22), Zabiulla (32), and Nadeem Faizal N (27). They were charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the Indian Penal Code, and the Prevention of Destruction and Loss of Property Act.

3 accused recruited, radicalized others: NIA

According to the NIA, probes have unearthed a criminal conspiracy involving Shariq, Muneer, and Yasin, who collaborated with overseas ISIS operatives. Their alleged aim was to spread terror and violence in the country under the direction of the terrorist group. The NIA also said the trio recruited the co-accused and actively radicalized them. Moreover, Ahmed and Yasin were charge-sheeted in March this year.

Case originally registered in September 2022

The investigation agency further said all the accused were being paid by the ISIS online through cryptocurrencies. As per PTI, the case against them was initially registered by the Shivamogga Rural Police on September 19, 2022. The same was later taken over and re-registered by the NIA on November 15, 2022.

