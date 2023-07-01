India

Faults at various levels caused Balasore train tragedy: CRS report

The Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), investigating the catastrophic triple train accident in Odisha's Balasore, reportedly submitted a report to the Railway Board on Thursday that highlighted faults of the Operations (Traffic) Signaling and Telecommunication (S&T) departments. It also suggested that proper safety protocols for testing the signaling system before allowing trains to pass were not followed, reported the news outlet The Indian Express.

Why does this story matter?

To recall, the Balasore triple train collision on June 2 involved the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, and a goods train near the Bahanaga Bazar Railway Station in Odisha. As a result of the crash, the train coaches fall onto the parallel track and hit the oncoming Yesvantpur Express, resulting in at least 290 deaths and injuring several hundred people.

CRS usually files 2 reports on incidents

It is worth noting that reports such as the CRS one are usually accessible only to top officials so that the suggestions made are precisely noted and executed. Officials also pointed out that while the CRS usually files an interim report before the final one, which is within seven days of any accident, it has just submitted one report so far, reported TIE.

Railway Board ordered double-locking arrangement before CRS report

Before the CRS report was submitted, the Railway Board ordered a double-locking arrangement for relay rooms with train controlling machines, relay huts, and point and track circuit signals. In a letter, it reportedly highlighted "access to the relay room" was critical to the "signaling interference" that resulted in the Coromandel Express taking the loop line at Balasore and crashing into the stationary goods train.

Technician rigged location box to give green signal: Official

Citing officials, Hindustan Times reported, before the train tragedy, a disconnection memo (to shut down the electronic interlocking system for repairs) and a reconnection memo to the concerned station master were issued. "However, in reality, the technician bypassed the system because the work was not complete, and he rigged the location box to get a 'green signal' for the Coromandel Express," the official claimed.

CBI to probe sabotage angle in train tragedy: Sources

"The report was submitted and has found lapses on the part of a few departments along with some staff in charge of the relay room," an official told Hindustan Times. While speaking about the mention of other aspects in the report, the official revealed, "The sabotage angle, if any, will only be probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)."

CBI, CRS conducting separate probes into Balasore tragedy

While the CRS is conducting its own separate probe, the CBI is also investigating the Balasore train crash. However, an official clarified that the Indian Railways made the decision not to go public with the CRS report to make sure that there is no interference or influence on the CBI investigation into the incident.

Details of CRS report won't be disclosed: Railway official

"We will not be disclosing the CRS report because of another ongoing independent inquiry (of CBI). This is to ensure that this report does not in any way influence or interfere with the other report," stated a railway official. "We will take cognizance of both the reports and make an overall evaluation of the incident and then take whatever steps necessary," the official added.

