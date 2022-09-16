India

India to get first hydrogen-powered train by 2023: Railway Minister

Written by Priyali Dhingra Sep 16, 2022, 01:11 pm 2 min read

India is all set to get its first hydrogen-powered train by 2023, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced on Friday. The announcement comes days after Germany tested the first-ever fleet of hydrogen-powered trains. He also announced that the ministry is working on the Gati Shakti terminals policy and hopes to connect distant and unreserved districts through the railway network. Here's more.

Context Why does this story matter?

In a country fuelled by pollution, non-toxic and zero-emission hydrogen-powered trains can become a game changer.

In August, Germany launched the world's first hydrogen-powered train fleet which is projected to cost a whopping $92 million.

Ballard, which will supply fuel cell modules to India's hydrogen-powered trains, said that this switch can reduce annual carbon dioxide emissions by 11 metric tons, Mercom reported.

Statement Technology to be ready by 2023

India is engaged in the development of hydrogen-powered trains and "they will be ready in 2023", Vaishnaw said at the SOA University in Bhubaneswar, according to ANI. According to reports, Indian Railways will be retrofitting diesel-powered vehicles (or converting them to hydrogen fuel-based trains) to save Rs. 23 million a year. The tests will reportedly be conducted in northern India.

Information What else do we know?

A report by Mercom this week said that Indian Railways will be testing the hydrogen-powered trains on the Northern Railway's 89-km long Sonipat-Jind section. Ballard, a fuel cell and clean energy giant, reportedly signed a memorandum of understanding with Adani Group to discuss the commercialization of fuel cells in India. The two parties will reportedly configure fuel cell manufacturing opportunities in India.

Vande Bharat 'No breakdown in 2 years'

Another technological breakthrough, the Vande Bharat express trains, was recently approved by the Railway Safety Commissioner. "The Vande Bharat Express, the Semi High speed and one of the fastest trains are developed indigenously...the train has been running smoothly without any major breakdown for two years," he said, according to ANI. More such trains are being manufactured and will be available for service soon.

Railways More Vande Bharat trains soon

While two Vande Bharat trains are operational (New Delhi- Varanasi and New Delhi-Vaishnodevi Katra), the minister hopes to add more soon. The production of 72 trains will also begin soon. The maximum speed of the third Vande Bharat train is 180kph, and it reaches 0-100kph in 52 seconds, the minister said. This is faster than the first generation of the Vande Bharat Express.