Politics

Karnataka: Siddaramaiah sworn in as CM with Shivakumar as deputy

Karnataka: Siddaramaiah sworn in as CM with Shivakumar as deputy

Written by Ayushi Goswami May 20, 2023, 01:06 pm 1 min read

The swearing-in ceremony is being held at Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru

Congress leader Siddaramaiah was sworn in as the chief minister of Karnataka at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday. Meanwhile, Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar also took oath as the Deputy chief minister in the presence of thousands of Congress workers, senior party leaders, and politicians of nearly 20 regional parties. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot administered the oath of office to the leaders.

Watch: Swearing-in ceremony in Bengaluru