Maharashtra: All political parties agree on Maratha reservation

1/3

India 1 min read

Maharashtra: All political parties agree on Maratha reservation

By Chanshimla Varah 02:38 pm Nov 01, 202302:38 pm

All political parties give assent for Maratha reservation

All political parties in Maharashtra agreed to give the Martha community reservations under the Other Backward Class (OBC) category on Wednesday. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde called the all-party meeting after the Maratha quota agitation turned violent in several areas of the state. A letter uploaded by CMO Maharashtra mentions that all legal procedures will be followed to give the community the quota.

2/3

Letter uploaded by CMO

3/3

Need time to implement the reservation: Letter

However, the letter states that the reservation will take some time to implement. Additionally, it requested that activist Manoj Jarange end his indefinite fast and cooperate with the authorities. Notably, Jarange has been on an indefinite fast for more than a week. On Tuesday, he decided to start drinking water after receiving assurances from CM Shinde about a resolution.