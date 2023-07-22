NCLT clears Lavasa private hill station's sale for Rs. 1,800cr

Business

NCLT clears Lavasa private hill station's sale for Rs. 1,800cr

Written by Snehadri Sarkar July 22, 2023 | 02:31 pm 2 min read

Maharashtra: Lavasa becomes first private hill station

In a major development, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has reportedly given its nod to a revised Rs. 1,814cr resolution plan by Darwin Platform Group of Companies (DPIL) for the revival of the private Lavasa hill city project in the Pune district of Maharashtra. The order approving the DPIL resolution plan on Friday came after the lenders voted in favor of the same.

Details on NCLT's statement

Per Hindustan Times, the NCLT said DPIL's Rs. 1,814cr investment involves a resolution plan of Rs. 1,466.5cr to be paid from "funds infused over multiple tranches into the corporate debtor through "cash funding and instruments" like "equity, project inflows, loans, advances or a combination." The funds would be used for mandatory payments under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) and payments to specific creditors.

Challenging task to develop world-class smart city: DPIL chairperson

The resolution professional of the insolvency resolution process was directed by the NCLT to provide the necessary documents and premises to the resolution applicant, i.e., DPIL, for the further process as envisioned in its plan. Meanwhile, DPIL Chairman & Managing Director Ajay Harinath Singh said, "The NCLT has entrusted us with a challenging task to develop an ambitious, world-class smart city in the country."

Know about DPIL's takeover bid

In 2021, DPIL received backing from the Committee of Creditors for its bid to take over Lavasa, offering hope to many investors awaiting the completion of the project. Reportedly, its revised plan was proposed after the NCLT asked the Lavasa Corporation to consider an equitable allocation of returns from the sale of the project developer and its two units to the winning bidder (DPIL).

Lavasa: Inspired by Italy's Portofino

Located around 60km from Pune, Lavasa was first proposed in the 1990s and promoted as a hilltop destination inspired by the cotton candy harbor of Portofino, Italy. It would be India's first privately built and managed city. However, a funding crunch led Lavasa Corporation to be admitted under the 2018 IBC, and the fate of several investors faced uncertainty.

Share this timeline