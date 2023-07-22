Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

Written by Pradnesh Naik July 22, 2023 | 10:54 am 3 min read

Dogecoin is trading at $0.077, which is up by 0.89% in the last 24 hours

Bitcoin has surged by 0.02% in the past 24 hours to trade at $29,886.22. It is 1.41% down compared to last week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down by 0.15% from yesterday and is currently trading at $1,893.39. It is down 2.05% from last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum is now at $581.68 billion and $228.03 billion, respectively.

What about the movement of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $244.69, up 0.36% from yesterday and 1.72% from last week. XRP is currently trading at $0.77 after falling down 2.26% in the last 24 hours. It is 7.08% up from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 0.80%) and $0.077 (up 0.89%), respectively.

Solana is down by 7.32% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $25.72 (up 1.28%), $5.45 (down 2.58%), $0.0000077 (up 1.21%), and $0.77 (up 0.88%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has fallen 7.32% while Polka Dot has gained 0.55%. Shiba Inu's value has declined by 2.08% in the last seven days whereas Polygon is down 4.16%.

Here are our top 5 gainers of the day

Based on the 24-hour movement, the top gainers are XDC Network, TRON, Casper, Mask Network, and Huobi Token. They are trading at $0.055 (up 21.30%), $0.088 (up 10.36%), $0.033 (up 7.69%), $3.99 (up 4.83%), and $2.71 (up 3.33%), respectively.

What is going on with the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very low volatility. Its value is correlated to various real-world assets such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens in the past few weeks, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $1 (down 0.01%) and $1 (flat), respectively.

Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Maker, GMX, Stellar, Compound, and Injective. They are trading at $1,087.40 (down 5.88%), $50.73 (down 5.82%), $0.11 (down 4.89%), $71.36 (down 4.83%), and $9.01 (down 4.77%), respectively.

Check out today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Wrapped Bitcoin, Dai, Chainlink, and Uniswap are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $13.99 (up 0.31%), $29,924.78 (up 0.12%), $0.99 (up 0.04%), $8.16 (down 0.87%), and $6.21 (up 0.58%), respectively.

Take a look at the top 5 NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens or NFTs are cryptocurrencies that cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens due to their lack of fungibility. Some of the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Stacks, The Sandbox, Immutable, and Theta Network. They are currently trading at $4.12 (up 0.50%), $0.66 (up 1.54%), $0.44 (up 2.11%), $0.77 (up 1.74%), and $0.88 (down 1.98%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.2 trillion, a 0.22% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $33.55 billion, which marks a 9.09% increase. The global crypto market cap was $1.17 trillion last month, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $1.15 trillion.

