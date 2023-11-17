Madhya Pradesh election: BJP candidate, AAP supporter injured in shooting

Violent incidents were reported in various areas of Madhya Pradesh

Violent incidents were reported in various areas of Madhya Pradesh, especially Bhind and Morena districts, as polling is underway for all 230 seats on Friday. A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate and an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supporter were injured after unidentified miscreants opened fire in Bhind's Mehgaon Assembly constituency. In Morena's Dimani constituency, goons allegedly entered Dalit areas to stop them from voting.

Congress candidate accused BJP candidate of orchestrating attack

Police teams have been deployed in Dimani and Mehgaon. Incidents of stone pelting were reported outside the polling station in Manhad village under Mehgaon constituency. Another firing incident was reported between two groups in Mirghan panchayat under Dimani constituency. Rajnagar constituency's Congress candidate Vikram Singh claimed his opponent, the BJP's Arvind Pateriya, orchestrated an attack on him while his supporter was killed around midnight.

Women voters allege attempts of booth capturing in Dimani

In Mehgaon's Manhad village, a fight erupted between supporters of AAP and Congress. Supporters of Congress candidate Rahul Singh Bhadouriya allegedly opened fire, which injured a youth. Police teams carried out a flag march in Katela Ka Pura village under Dimani after stone-pelting. Women voters in Dimani alleged attempts to capture a polling booth around 100 m away from the police station.

Man electrocuted, woman dies of cardiac arrest

A tribal voter was electrocuted in a polling station in Harda district's Dhangaon village. An ex gratia of Rs. 2 lakh has been announced for the bereaved family and the district magistrate promised strict action against discom employees responsible for the accident. A middle-aged woman voter suffering from paralysis died after a heart attack while she was in the polling queue in Khargone's Rupakheda.

Kamal Nath accuses SP of working as BJP's agent

Former CM and Congress stalwart Kamal Nath accused the BJP of distributing liquor and money. He accused Morena's Samajwadi Party unit of working as a BJP agent. Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, the sitting MP of Morena, is contesting Dimani assembly constituency and reportedly facing a tough battle after a purported video showed his son Devendra Singh Tomar discussing a Rs. 500 crore "deal."

Not in CM chair's race: Scindia

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who brought about the Nath-led Congress government's downfall in March 2020, said on Friday that he is not in the race to become the CM. The civil aviation minister said there is no such race within the BJP but only in the Congress. The state recorded over 60% voter turnout until 3:00pm.