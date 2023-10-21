Congress slams Smriti Irani for Global Hunger Index comments

1/5

India 2 min read

Congress slams Smriti Irani for Global Hunger Index comments

By Riya Baibhawi 04:58 pm Oct 21, 202304:58 pm

Irani questioned Global Hunger Index credibility

The opposition slammed Union Minister Smriti Irani for questioning the credibility of the Global Hunger Index on Friday. Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate accused Irani of being uninformed and insensitive, labeling her an "embarrassment." Irani had earlier labeled the index "hogwash." "They make the index, here in India, by calling 3,000 people out of 140 crore people and asking them if they are hungry. That index is saying Pakistan is doing better than India, can you imagine?" she had said.

2/5

Don't make 'mockery of hunger': Shrinate

Shrinate underscored that there are four indicators of hunger: undernourishment, stunting in children, wasting in children, and the child mortality rate. Accusing her of making a "mockery of hunger," Shrinate said she was ashamed by Irani's comments. "Please don't make a mockery of hunger - you are an extremely powerful...entitled woman, a minister in the Government of India for heaven's sake!" Shrinate wrote. Irani made the comments at the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) event.

3/5

Shrinate slanders Irani

4/5

Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi also criticizes Irani

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi also criticized Irani for her remarks. In a social media post, she accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader of "mocking hunger." She further dismissed Irani's claim that the index was inaccurate due to its small sample size. Chaturvedi argued that BJP leaders will "merrily tweet about Morning Consult's global leader index showing Modiji at number 1." Her remarks came days after she accused the Centre of lacking "willpower" to give reservations to women.

5/5

India's rank on Global Hunger Index

India ranked 111th out of 125 countries in the Global Hunger Index 2023, which the government dismissed as flawed and maliciously intended. The index, published on Thursday, revealed that India has the world's highest child-wasting rate at 18.7%, indicating severe undernutrition. With a score of 28.7, India's hunger level is categorized as serious, according to a report based on the index. Neighboring nations Pakistan (102nd), Bangladesh (81st), Nepal (69th), and Sri Lanka (60th) performed better than India in the ranking.