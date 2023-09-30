UP: BJP MP touches woman MLA inappropriately at public event

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 12:28 pm Sep 30, 202312:28 pm

BJP MP Satish Gautam sparked controversy after allegedly touching a woman MLA inappropriately

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s MP from Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, Satish Kumar Gautam, sparked controversy after a video allegedly showing him touching female party MLA Mukta Raja inappropriately went viral on social media. He was also reportedly seen "flirting" with the MLA, forcing her to change her seat during a public sfunction in Aligarh on Monday. Following this, the opposition raised serious questions about women's safety in the state.

Prominent figures present at the event

The video clip reportedly shows Gautam giggling while holding Raja's hand. He then places his hands on the MLA's shoulder, which makes the lawmaker uncomfortable, and she instantly stops him. According to the Free Press Journal, the incident took place at Shri Ram Banquet Hall at Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay's birth anniversary celebration, which was attended by several politicians and ministers of the BJP. The video also shows another BJP MLA, Thakur Jaivir Singh, witnessing Gautam's conduct during the occasion.

Watch: Viral video shared by UP Congress on X

Political criticism and social media reactions

As the video gained traction online, many criticized the BJP leader for inappropriate behavior. Congress leader Surendra Rajput condemned the incident, saying, "This is the reality of cultured BJP." The Kerala Pradesh Congress Sevadal denounced Gautam's actions and expressed support for the woman MLA who stood up against his conduct. Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Y Sathish Reddy also slammed the MP. "If a women MLA isn't safe, what's the situation of commoners in Modi Govt?" he wrote on X.

Recent harassment case involving BJP leader

This isn't the first time a BJP leader has been embroiled in a scandal. Last month, BJP leader Mohan Jat and five others were booked for allegedly raping a 45-year-old woman and harassing her minor daughter in Rajasthan's Pali district, per The Indian Express. However, Jat, the BJP's District General Secretary in Pali, dismissed the allegations as "false and baseless." The complaint against him said the alleged incident took place on August 24, after which the police registered a case.