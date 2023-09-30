Jaishankar blames Canada's 'permissive attitude' for return of Khalistani issue

Jaishankar blames Canada's 'permissive attitude' for return of Khalistani issue

By Snehadri Sarkar 10:18 am Sep 30, 202310:18 am

Canadian PM made some allegations initially privately, later publicly: Jaishankar on Nijjar row

Indian External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Friday commented on the re-emergence of the Khalistani elements and linked it to the "very permissive" attitude of Canada toward individuals promoting terrorism, extremism, and violence. As per reports, the EAM also alluded to the fact that Ottawa's "political compulsions" have given extremism an "operating space in the country."

Why does this story matter?

Jaishankar's remarks come right after his meeting with United States (US) Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington on Thursday amid the ongoing diplomatic spat between New Delhi and Ottawa over the murder of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. On September 18, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged the Indian government played a role in the killing of Nijjar in June. India denied Trudeau's allegations and labeled the charges politically motivated and baseless.

Jaishankar discusses Nijjar's killing, Trudeau's allegations

While participating in an interactive session at the Hudson Institute in the US, the veteran diplomat stated, "The Canadian PM made some allegations initially privately, later publicly." "Our response is that the allegations leveled against us are false. If the government (Canada) has anything, we are open to looking into it," Jaishankar was quoted as saying by the news agency PTI.

India-Canada relations strained over growing pro-Khalistan influence

Speaking about the growing Khalistiani influence in the country, the EAM said, "In the last few years, it has come back, very much into play, because of what we consider to be a very permissive Canadian attitude towards terrorists, extremist people who openly advocate violence." "And they have been given operating space in Canada because of the compulsions of Canadian politics," added Jaishankar.

Trudeau asserts Canada committed to 'building closer ties' with India

Meanwhile, Trudeau on Friday asserted that Canada was committed to "building closer ties" with India despite the ongoing tensions over Nijjar's murder. "India is a growing economic power and important geopolitical player. And as we presented with our Indo-Pacific strategy, just last year, we're very serious about building closer ties with India," the Canadian PM said during a press conference.