Indian intelligence report reveals Khalistani terror cells' nexus in Canada

India

Indian intelligence report reveals Khalistani terror cells' nexus in Canada

Written by Prateek Talukdar September 25, 2023 | 01:53 pm 3 min read

Indian intelligence agencies have revealed a Khalistani terror network operating in Canada, identifying several Canadian nationals

Indian intelligence agencies have revealed a Khalistani terror network operating in Canada, identifying several Canadian nationals allegedly linked to the proscribed International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF) and the Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF). The details have reportedly surfaced from a dossier prepared by Indian authorities detailing slain Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's connection to militant outfits and criminal activities in India and Canada. Notably, Canada accused India of killing Nijjar on Canadian soil, straining relations between both countries.

NIA signed MoU with Canada's RCMP for intelligence exchange

When Indian security agencies approached their Canadian counterparts after 2014 with information about Khalistanis taking shelter in Canada, it reportedly refused to receive intelligence from India. It cited the lack of an institutionalized mechanism and also rejected the intelligence, saying it doesn't equate evidence. To fulfill the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)-Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) protocol, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the RCMP in 2020 but Canada failed to take any concrete steps.

Canada didn't take any step despite repeated requests from India

When Canadaian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited India in 2018, Punjab's then-Chief Minister Amarinder Singh gave him a list of 10 persons fleeing prosecution, including Nijjar. Despite an Interpol Red Corner Notice issued against Nijjar in 2014, Canada didn't take any stern action against him. The Indian government has reportedly handed multiple sets of dossiers to Canada, but its numerous deportation requests have gone unheeded. Indian officials said at least nine secessionist organizations have their bases in Canada.

SFJ founder Pannun tops list

Nijjar was associated with the proscribed group Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) and its founder Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who acted as Nijjar's lawyer and also recently threatened Hindus to leave Canada. Pannun has reportedly been the most wanted on India's list for quite some time, while Nijjar was ranked second on the list. The SFJ has also been organizing referendums seeking support for Khalistan, an independent Sikh nation to be carved out from India.

Accused related to Singh Khalsa Sewa Club in Toronto

Meanwhile, the aforementioned dossier has also identified Gurjit Singh Cheema (50), a native of Punjab but currently a Canadian citizen, as an ISYF/KLF member actively associated with the Singh Khalsa Sewa Club in Toronto. He reportedly lives in Brampton, Ontario, working as a truck driver. He allegedly visited India in 2017 to operationalize a terror module. During the visit, he radicalized Gurpreet Singh Brar and Sukhmanpreet Singh and even lured Sarabjit Singh to join the module.

Weapons sourced from across border

Cheema allegedly procured locally-made pistols and funds for carrying out terrorist activities in Punjab. In May 2017, Cheema allegedly sourced weapons from across the border for ISYF members with help from Pakistan-based Lakhvir Singh Rode and the late Harmeet Singh, aka PhD, a KLF operative. The dossier also named Gurjinder Singh Pannu (28), an ISYF/KLF activist associated with the Singh Khalsa Sewa Club. He allegedly provided funds to ISYF members in India in March 2017 for weapons and operations.

Funds for terror activities, weapons

Pannu also allegedly sent funds to Balkar Singh in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior for the delivery of locally-made weapons to members of the module in India. Brar (38), also associated with the Singh Khalsa Sewa Club, lives in British Columbia's Surrey, where Nijjar was shot dead. He formed its sub-club Singh Khalsa Sewa Club Dagru in Punjab with Cheema under Satpal Singh's supervision. Brar visited India in 2016 and allegedly indoctrinated people for terror activities.

Share this timeline