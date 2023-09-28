India-Canada row likely to come up at Jaishankar-Blinken meeting

Sep 28, 2023

India-Canada row may come up during Jaishankar's meeting with US Secretary of State

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will meet United States (US) Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington on Thursday, where they may discuss the ongoing diplomatic crisis between India and Canada. They earlier met at the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue or Quad's foreign ministers' meeting in New York last week. However, the Canada row wasn't mentioned there since it was not a bilateral meeting and Japan and Australia's representatives were also present.

Why does this story matter?

Tensions between India and Canada escalated after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged that the Indian government played a role in the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The row put the US on the spot since Canada is its traditional ally and it is trying to cement its ties with India as a counterweight to China. Although the US is trying hard to appear neutral, reports said it provided intelligence to Canada, which contributed to the allegations.

US stand on India-Canada row clear: US spokesperson

US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller declined to preview the discussions likely in the meeting. Regarding the India-Canada row, he said, "We've made clear, we've raised this; we have engaged with our Indian counterparts on this and encouraged them to cooperate with the Canadian investigation, and we continue to encourage them to cooperate." The US is gradually throwing its weight behind Canada's allegations. Last week, Blinken said the US is "not just consulting" but coordinating with Canada to see "accountability."

India demanded evidence, Canada said already shared

India has rejected Trudeau's allegations, terming it "politically motivated" and demanded proof. Jaishankar earlier said that India has informed Canada that Nijjar's death is not a result of government policy. Canada, on the other hand, claimed to have shared evidence with India "many weeks ago" and wanted to establish the facts. India has reportedly been asking Canada for years to curb growing pro-Khalistani activities on its soil. However, Canada hasn't responded appropriately and even ignored Interpol notices against Khalistani extremists.

Very compelling need for India, US to work together: Jaishankar

Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday, Jaishankar said India was open to examining "specific information" from Canada on Nijjar's killing. After addressing the assembly, he said there is a "very compelling need" for India and the US to work together. Since the row started, India and Canada have expelled some of each other's diplomats and updated travel advisories for their citizens in the other country. India also suspended visa services for Canadians.