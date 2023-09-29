Arunachal integral part of India, China claim baseless: CM Khandu

1/6

India 3 min read

Arunachal integral part of India, China claim baseless: CM Khandu

By Prateek Talukdar 06:54 pm Sep 29, 202306:54 pm

Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu firmly declared that the state will remain an integral part of India

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday firmly declared that the state has always been and will remain an integral part of India and dismissed any claim over the state made by China. His statement came on the sidelines of the 36th Senior National Tug of War Championship in Tawang. Referring to India's territorial dispute with China, he said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is handling the issues appropriately.

2/6

Why does this story matter?

Khandu's statement comes after China released its new "standard map" around a month ago, claiming Arunachal Pradesh and Aksai Chin as its territories. The border dispute between India and China escalated in 2020 when forces from both sides clashed in Ladakh's Galwan Valley, resulting in the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers. It was the worst clash in over five decades. In December last year, Chinese troops tried to unsuccessfully cross the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

3/6

No historical records show Arunachal was ever China's part: CM

Khandu said, "China coming up with invented names here doesn't mean it has a claim over it. There are no records in history to say that Arunachal Pradesh was ever part of China." He also addressed the issue of China reportedly denying visas to three Wushu players from Arunachal Pradesh for the ongoing 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou. Khandu said China always tries to unnecessarily bring a political angle whenever there is an issue related to the state bordering China.

4/6

Rs. 20 lakh each to players: Khandu

In response to China's visa denial for the three players, the state government has decided to compensate them with Rs. 20 lakh each, despite their failing to participate in the event, as part of their policy for players selected for international competitions. Khandu also announced that the state government will ensure these players receive the best training in preparation for the 2026 Asian Games to be held in Japan, so they can bring laurels to their state and country.

5/6

Arunachal biodiverse state with tourism potential: Khandu

Furthermore, Khandu highlighted Arunachal Pradesh's rich biodiversity, stating that 80% of the area is covered by forests. He welcomed tourists to the state, calling it a beautiful destination with clean air and an attractive location for adventure tourism, such as river rafting. The state has seen all-round development with the support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government at the Centre, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said.

6/6

China renamed 11 places in Arunachal Pradesh

Before China released its new map last month, it claimed to rename 11 places in Arunachal Pradesh to assert its claim over the state. China gave out precise coordinates of the places it sought to rename, which include two land areas, two residential areas, five mountain peaks, and two rivers. It calls Arunachal Pradesh "Zangnan, the southern part of Tibet." Notably, China annexed Tibet in 1951, and India granted asylum to the Dalai Lama and other Tibetan Buddhists.