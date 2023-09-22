Asian Games: Minister cancels China visit over barred Arunachal athletes

Asian Games: Minister cancels China visit over barred Arunachal athletes

Written by Prateek Talukdar September 22, 2023 | 03:49 pm 1 min read

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur canceled his visit to China for the Asian Games 2023

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur canceled his visit to China for the Asian Games 2023 after Beijing denied visas and accreditation to three athletes from Arunachal Pradesh. India lodged a formal protest with China, citing "discrimination against Indian sportspersons." Notably, China is hosting the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou from Saturday, where Indian athletes are scheduled to compete in 39 sports.

Why does this story matter?

Tensions between India and China have been simmering in recent years over border standoffs. It escalated last month as China released its new "standard" map, depicting Arunachal Pradesh, which it calls South Tibet, and Aksai Chin in eastern Ladakh, which China captured in 1962, as Chinese territory. China has been making repeated incursive attempts on Arunachal Pradesh to annex it.

