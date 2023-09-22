Lucknow: 14-year-old student dies of suspected heart attack during class

Written by Prateek Talukdar September 22, 2023 | 02:42 pm

A Class 9 student in Lucknow's Aliganj died of a suspected cardiac arrest after collapsing in his classroom on Wednesday

A Class 9 student of the City Montessori School (CMS) in Lucknow's Aliganj died of a suspected cardiac arrest after collapsing in his classroom on Wednesday. The incident occurred during a lecture. The deceased, Atif Siddiqui, was rushed to a nearby nursing home and then referred to a hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. The cause of death will be ascertained after a post-mortem examination. However, doctors suspected it to be a heart attack.

Teacher's efforts failed to revive kid

Siddiqui was studying by himself during a chemistry class, and teacher Nadeem Khan was helping another student. The students raised the alarm after Siddiqui collapsed suddenly. Khan rushed to the kid and gave him cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) with mouth-to-mouth breaths, but he didn't respond. Following this, Khan and the school nurse took Siddiqui to a nursing home. Meanwhile, the kid's father, Mohammed Anwar Siddiqui, also reached there after being informed of his child's condition.

School offers support to aggrieved family

The doctors at the nursing home referred the kid to King George's Medical University (KGMU) Hospital as they failed to revive him. Siddiqui was then taken to the hospital in the nursing home's ambulance with an oxygen cylinder. However, he was declared dead on arrival at the hospital. School spokesperson Rishi Khanna said the school stands with the aggrieved family during this difficult time and is ready to cooperate with any investigation.

Had celebrated 14th birthday earlier this month

Dr. Akshay Pradhan from KGMU's cardiology department said that the exact cause of Siddiqui's death would be determined through a post-mortem report. Siddiqui turned 14 on September 2 and has a twin brother, Ayaan, and two sisters, Areeba and Arusha. His father is a businessman, and his mother is a homemaker. His classmates said he was good at his studies. Studies have shown that heart diseases affect Indians around 5-10 years earlier than other populations.

