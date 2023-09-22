No production, sale: SC backs Delhi government's green firecracker ban

Written by Snehadri Sarkar September 22, 2023 | 11:10 am 1 min read

While hearing a plea seeking the production and use of barium firecrackers, the Supreme Court (SC) on Friday reportedly said no to the production and sale of green firecrackers in the capital. According to Hindustan Times, the top court also denied interfering with the Delhi government's move to ban the use of firecrackers in the national capital ahead of Diwali.

