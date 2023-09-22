India bolsters Indian Ocean security with Oman base, Mauritius airstrip

India extends its sea legs to Oman and Mauritius to monitor Indian Ocean Region

Amid China's growing presence in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), India has operationalized a maritime support base in Oman's Duqm Port and is reportedly considering an air support facility in the north Agalega Islands of Mauritius. These strategic moves aim to boost maritime domain awareness and coastal security for ally nations in the IOR while countering the increasing number of Chinese vessels in the region.

Why does this story matter?

These alleged decisions to have support facilities in the two nations are partially due to the growing forays of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) warships into the IOR. Significantly, national security planners have also suggested that the Chinese navy will patrol IOR by 2025-26, with PLA constantly expanding its surface and subsurface naval assets in the region.

China's increasing IOR dominance

Data from South Block showed that Chinese vessels in the IOR are increasing annually, with an average of around six PLA Navy assets in the area every month in 2023. Furthermore, as many as 24 Chinese ships have reportedly entered the Indian Ocean to date this year. While the total number of such ships in the region was 29 in 2019, it almost doubled to 43 in 2022.

Know about India's strategic maritime base

According to the Hindustan Times, the Duqm Port facility is designed to maintain, repair, and overhaul Indian ships and provide fueling, berthing, and resting facilities for Indian Navy vessels in the area and voyaging beyond. Meanwhile, the airstrip in Mauritius will be able to house the Indian Armed Forces's Boeing P-8I surveillance and anti-submarine warfare aircraft. It will not only provide maritime security to the island nation but also help protect its tourism assets in the area.

Looking at China's recent aggression in Taiwan

Separately, the Ministry of National Defense of Taiwan expressed grave concerns earlier this week regarding China's increased military activity. It reported detecting over 100 Chinese warplanes near the island during a 24-hour period. Earlier in September, Taiwan also claimed in its biennial report that Beijing was strengthening its air power along the coast facing the island by deploying new drones and warplanes permanently at expanded air bases.

