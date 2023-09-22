India asks Canada to reduce diplomatic presence

India

India asks Canada to reduce diplomatic presence

Written by Prateek Talukdar September 22, 2023 | 10:14 am 3 min read

India has asked Canada to reduce its diplomatic presence in New Delhi, citing interference of Canadian diplomats in India's internal affairs

India has asked Canada to reduce its diplomatic presence in New Delhi, citing "interference of Canadian diplomats" in the country's internal affairs. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Thursday that the Canadian government has been informed that there should be parity in strength and ranks regarding mutual diplomatic presence. "Their numbers here are very much higher than ours in Canada. The details...are being worked out but I assume there will be a reduction," he said.

Why does this story matter?

This comes amid a diplomatic row between India and Canada following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations of the Indian government's involvement in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada in June. India has said that Canada's allegations are baseless and politically motivated. Both countries have expelled each other's diplomats in retaliation, and India suspended visa services for Canadian nationals on Thursday, marking an all-time low in India-Canada relations.

Number of Canadian diplomats in India much higher: Bagchi

Canada accused of sheltering terror suspects

Bagchi further said that Canada should worry about its international reputation as a safe haven for terrorists and extremists. "Safe haven is being provided in Canada, we want the Canadian govt to not do so and take action against those who have terrorism charges or send them here to face justice," he said. In 2018, India handed Canada a list of Khalistani operatives, including Nijjar. However, no apparent action has been taken by Canada yet.

Those with valid visas, OCI can travel freely: Bagchi

India has suspended all categories of visas for Canada and increased security at the Indian Consulate in Canada. Bagchi clarified that the issue is not about travel to India but the incitement of violence and inaction by the Canadian government. "Those who have valid visas and OCI (Overseas Citizenship of India) cards can travel freely," said Bagchi. He also hinted at more expulsions of Canadian diplomats.

Violation of sovereignty v/s interference in internal matters

Bagchi said, "We have seen Canadian diplomatic interference in our internal affairs. This is a factor that has been taken into account for seeking parity and strength." Earlier, Canada expelled senior Indian diplomat Pavan Kumar Rai, the Canadian station chief of the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW), as a consequence of the alleged violation of its sovereignty. In response, India expelled a top Canadian diplomat, citing "the interference of Canadian diplomats in...internal matters and their involvement in anti-India activities."

Share this timeline