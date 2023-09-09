Ashoka University co-founder flags on campus drug abuse by students

Written by Snehadri Sarkar September 09, 2023 | 07:06 pm 3 min read

Ashoka University co-founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani recently expressed his concerns over the growing problem of substance abuse on the university's campus. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Bikhchandani shared a long post and claimed that he heard rumors of drugs being delivered with the help of drones and room delivery in the university hostels, which he hopes are not true.

Bikhchandani speaks on title inflation problem

In his tweet, which he titled "the problem of title inflation," Bikhchandani expressed disappointment over the student council doing little about the problem of substance abuse. "The corporate sector, a few decades back, pioneered the concept of title inflation." "Don't increase salaries, don't enlarge the role or the responsibilities, just change the title so as to make the person feel more important than he or she actually is...Their mandate is to work on student activities and student life," he wrote.

'Education institutions stuck with titles of 1960'

"In education institutions such as the IITs and the IIMs there isn't any title inflation because being reasonably ossified government type bureaucracies they are stuck with the titles of the 1960s," he stated. "Therefore the Student Society is called the SAC - the Students Activities Centre. Elections are held to the SAC," Bhikshandani further clarified.

Bikhchandani demands more from student government

Expressing his thoughts on the student government, Bikhchandani alleged that it appears to be under the assumption that its mandate is to manage the university, when, in fact, it should be concentrating on student activities and life. "I think it would add a lot of value to Ashoka if the Student Government were to focus on this and assist the University administration in its ongoing efforts to tackle this issue," he said.

Student council must clarify stand, says university co-founder

Regarding the topic of on campus drug abuse, Bikhchandani told The Times of India that he wants clarification from the student council at Ashoka regarding their stand on the issue. "After my tweet, I got several messages from parents of students in Ashoka and in other universities expressing gratitude for having raised this matter openly," he said. "It is the worst-kept secret in campuses across India and nobody was raising it openly for fear of reputation loss," he added.

13% drug abuse victims in India under 20: UN official

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) Program Officer Billy Batware revealed last year in November that approximately 13% of individuals involved in substance and drug abuse were below the age of 20 in India. As per The Hindu, Batware also added that children faced an increased risk of drug and alcohol abuse due to their poor physical and mental health resulting from exploitation, violence, and sexual abuse.

