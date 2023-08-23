Ex-Google executive Pulkit Trivedi takes charge as Snap's India head

Business

Ex-Google executive Pulkit Trivedi takes charge as Snap's India head

Written by Dwaipayan Roy August 23, 2023 | 12:39 pm 2 min read

Trivedi served as director of Google Pay's India business team (Photo credit: Snap)

Snap has restructured its operations in India. It has appointed BIT Mesra alumnus Pulkit Trivedi, as the new national head and granted local leadership more autonomy in driving growth, forging partnerships, and developing the market. Trivedi, who formerly served as the director of Google Pay's India business team, will now be responsible for partner support, revenue generation, and nurturing the creator community. The Growth, Market Development, Partnerships, Content, and Creator Ecosystem teams will report directly to him.

Trivedi will report to Asia Pacific head Ajit Mohan

In his new role, Trivedi will report to Ajit Mohan, Snap's Asia Pacific boss, who joined the company from Meta last year. Mohan expressed enthusiasm about Trivedi joining the team during this important time for Snap's growth in India and across the Asia-Pacific region. He believes that Trivedi's expertise in scaling businesses will help drive growth for partners and delight the expanding community of Indian Snapchatters.

Snap experiencing rapid growth in India

India has become a very important territory for Snap, with its monthly active user base rising to 200 million in less than two years. According to estimates by Wells Fargo, the company has achieved a 60% reach among the 13-24 age group in India. Snapchat's focus on localized features has helped it make significant inroads with the broader community, including marketers.

Limited internet and smartphone connectivity pose challenges

American tech giants like Google and Meta have connected with over half a billion Indians monthly. However, their expansion has slowed due to challenges in reaching populations with limited smartphone and internet connectivity. Snap's organizational changes aim to address these challenges by empowering local leadership and accelerating investments in India to further fuel community and partner growth.

Share this timeline