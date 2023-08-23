Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Tether, Ethereum, Solana

Business

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Tether, Ethereum, Solana

Written by Dwaipayan Roy August 23, 2023 | 11:18 am 3 min read

Bitcoin is down nearly 11% since last week

Bitcoin has dropped 0.18% in the past 24 hours to trade at $25,995. Compared to last week, it is 10.78% down. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has dropped 1.65% from yesterday and is now trading at $1,635.07. From the previous week, it is down 10.31%. Bitcoin and Ethereum have market capitalizations of $506.78 billion and $196.69 billion, respectively.

How are the prices of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $213.45, up 2.25% from yesterday and 9.42% from last week. XRP's price is $0.55 today, increasing by 0.09% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 14.46% down. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (down 0.78%) and $0.066 (up 0.20%), respectively.

Solana has fallen 12.53% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $20.55 (down 2.15%), $4.39 (down 0.55%), $0.0000088 (up 3.89%), and $0.55 (up 0.055%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is down 12.53% while Polka Dot has fallen 8.61%. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has lost 17.9% of its value whereas Polygon has declined 12.99%.

Take a look at top 5 gainers of the day

Based on the 24-hour movement, the top gainers are Sui, Shiba Inu, Toncoin, Optimism, and dYdX. They are trading at $0.55 (up 10.93%), $0.0000088 (up 3.90%), $1.40 (up 3.73%), $1.58 (up 2.88%), and $1.97 (up 2.52%), respectively.

What is going on with the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very low volatility. Its value is correlated to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $0.99 (down 0.01%) and $1 (flat), respectively.

Here are our top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are THORChain, Maker, Frax Share, Akash Network, and Hedera. They are trading at $1.57 (down 8.82%), $1,029.29 (down 7.04%), $5.69 (down 6.32%), $1.43 (down 6.27%), and $0.055 (down 5.83%), respectively.

Take a look at the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Avalanche, Chainlink, and Uniswap are some of the prominent DeFi tokens. They are trading at $0.99 (up 0.06%), $26,029.06 (down 0.09%), $10.16 (down 0.87%), $6.15 (up 0.09%), and $4.68 (down 0.63%), respectively.

Here are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, due to which they cannot be exchanged for one another. Some of the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Axie Infinity, The Sandbox, Tezos, and Stacks. They are currently trading at $3.43 (down 1.52%), $4.88 (up 0.09%), $0.33 (down 0.01%), $0.66 (up 0.06%), and $0.44 (down 0.69%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.05 trillion, a 0.73% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $33.08 billion, which marks a 12.98% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.19 trillion, compared to $1.12 trillion three months ago.

Share this timeline