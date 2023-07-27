'Belligerent rhetoric': Pakistan responds to Rajnath Singh's 'LoC crossing' remark

Written by Ayushi Goswami July 27, 2023 | 04:52 pm 2 min read

Rajnath Singh made the remarks on Wednesday

Pakistan on Thursday condemned Defense Minister Rajnath Singh's remarks that India is ready to cross the Line of Control (LoC) to maintain dignity and honor, reported PTI. In a statement, the neighboring country's foreign office said Singh's "belligerent rhetoric" is a threat to regional peace and stability. Notably, the minister made his remarks on the occasion of the 24th Kargil Vijay Diwas on Wednesday.

Can go to any extreme: Singh

Speaking at the Kargil War Memorial in Drass, Ladakh, Singh said, "We can go to any extreme to maintain the honor and dignity of the country... if that includes crossing the LoC, we are ready to do that...if we are instigated...we will cross the LoC." "We have given a free hand to the army to eliminate the nation's enemies," he continued.

War was imposed on India, says Singh

Singh further stated, "The Kargil War was imposed on India. At that time, India tried to solve issues with Pakistan through talks...we were backstabbed by Pakistan." "During Operation Vijay, the Indian Army sent a message not only to Pakistan but to the whole world that when it comes to our national interests, our Army will not back down at any cost," he added.

India has made 'highly irresponsible' remarks: Pakistan

Responding to Singh's comments, Pakistan said, "We counsel India to exercise utmost caution as its belligerent rhetoric is a threat to the regional peace and stability, and contributes to destabilizing the strategic environment in South Asia." It added that Indian politicians and senior military officers have made "highly irresponsible" remarks about Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan in the past, too.

Know about Kargil War

In 1999, India defeated Pakistan in a border conflict at Kargil as the result of an extensive "Operation Vijay." The Indian Army fought battles above the altitude of about 18,000 feet in the Drass, Kaksar, Batalik, and Turtuk sectors of Kargil to evict Pakistani intruders and recaptured its posts within three months. More than 500 Indian soldiers lost their lives in the war.

