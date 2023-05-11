World

Release Imran Khan immediately: Pakistan SC

Pakistan's Supreme Court directed the NAB to produce Imran Khan within an hour

Pakistan's Supreme Court on Thursday reprimanded the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and directed it to produce former PM Imran Khan within an hour, calling his arrest "illegal." Hearing Khan's plea against his arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case, Justice Athar Minallah asked, "How can anyone be denied the right to justice?" The top court also directed Khan to approach the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Why does this story matter?

The NAB arrested Khan on Tuesday in the alleged Al-Qadir Trust corruption case, following which violent protests erupted across Pakistan, claiming at least eight lives.

The supporters of Khan have accused the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) government of falsely implicating him over political rivalry at a time when the country is reeling under economic stress and staring at a default.

Arrest will have to be reversed: Justice Minallah

Calling out the NAB for its hasty arrest, Justice Minallah said, "Would it not be appropriate to restore the public's trust in the judiciary? Would it not be appropriate that the court decides on Imran's bail petition?" "The time has come for the rule of law to be established. The arrest will have to be reversed from where it was made," he added.

Court 'very serious' about this matter: CJP Bandial

The bench of Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, and Justice Minallah was hearing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman's plea. CJP Bandial said the court was "very serious" about the matter and "will issue an appropriate order today." Meanwhile, the PTI has urged its supporters to stay away from the apex court in Islamabad.

100 Rangers entered court premises to arrest Khan: Counsel

One of Khan's counsels, Hamid Khan, informed the court that the PTI chief approached the IHC for pre-arrest bail. But the Rangers misbehaved with him and arrested him while he was in the process of getting his biometrics done, the counsel told the court. He added that 100 Rangers entered the court premises to arrest Khan.

Khan was arrested before filing appeal: Counsel tells court

CJP Bandial observed that the court records don't show the case was fixed for hearing, to which Khan's counsel said the appeal couldn't be filed without completing the biometric process. The CJP asked, "How can any individual be arrested from court premises...If an individual has surrendered to the court, then what does arresting them mean?" He added that the NAB committed "contempt of court."