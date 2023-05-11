World

Finnish PM and husband to part ways after 19 years

Finnish PM and husband to part ways after 19 years

Written by Rishabh Raj May 11, 2023, 12:05 pm 2 min read

Sanna Marin's divorce journey from partners to friends

In a heartfelt announcement, Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin and her husband Markus Raikkonen have decided to separate after being together for 19 years. Despite ending their romantic relationship, they are determined to remain the best of friends. The duo made the bittersweet announcement on their respective Instagram stories on Wednesday. Keep reading as we explore more about this development.

We will remain best friends: Finnish PM

"We are grateful for the 19 years together and our beloved daughter. We will remain best friends," Marin shared on her Instagram story. Raikkonen also shared the announcement on his Instagram profile. They tied the knot in the year 2020 and have a five-year-old daughter. However, Marin affirmed their intention to continue spending quality time together as a family.

She earned great praise for her commendable handling of COVID-19

In the recent parliamentary election in Finland, Marin, and her Social Democratic Party were defeated, with the right-wing National Coalition Party and the nationalist Finns Party ahead. Marin, now 37, spearheaded a center-left coalition comprising five women party leaders, with four of them being under the age of 35. Her commendable leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic garnered immense praise and boosted her popularity.

Controversial incidents in Marin's personal life

However, Marin faced criticism for being polarizing, and controversies surrounding her private life. In August 2022, leaked videos of her partying with Finnish celebrities gained global attention. In response to suspicions of wrongdoing, she voluntarily underwent a drug test to clear her name. The incident further intensified scrutiny of her leadership and public image, adding to the ongoing debates surrounding her actions and decisions.

Despite criticisms, she garnered immense popularity

While some supported her right to private life, others viewed the scandals as unsuitable for her position and indicative of her lack of experience. Nevertheless, despite the varied reactions, Marin has garnered immense popularity as one of Finland's most esteemed prime ministers. Although her government has officially resigned, they will continue in a caretaker role until the establishment and appointment of a new government.