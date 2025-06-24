Viineet Kumar Siingh returns from Dubai amid Middle East tensions

Actor Viineet Kumar Siingh , known for films like Mukkabaaz and Chhaava, has safely returned to Mumbai after being stuck at Dubai Airport due to an unexpected airspace closure in parts of the Middle East. He landed at around 3:45am IST on Tuesday, reported News18. Earlier, he had raised concern among fans by posting an update from Dubai Airport on Monday night when reports were coming in that the UAE, Bahrain, and Qatar had closed parts of their airspace.

Actor's account 'Everything was fine,' says Siingh Noting that his scheduled departure time was 9:40pm, Siingh told News18, "We were clueless around 10:00pm. Then we got the news that boarding started. Flight takeoff [was] little late but everything was fine." He also praised Emirates Airlines and Dubai airport staff for their assistance during this crisis. Earlier, he had informed fans about his situation at the airport via social media at around 9:30pm.

Travel disruption Why were flights suspended? The airspace restrictions were imposed after Iran's missile attacks on US military bases in Qatar and Iraq. The sudden escalation affected civilian air travel, especially in and out of Dubai, one of the busiest aviation hubs globally. Major airlines based in Dubai, including Emirates and flydubai have suspended flights to conflict zones. Emirates has canceled routes to Iran and Iraq until at least June 30, affecting Baghdad, Basra, and Tehran among other destinations.