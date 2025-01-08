'Ajith is safe': Thala comes out unharmed from Porsche crash
What's the story
Popular actor and race car driver, Ajith Kumar, narrowly escaped a horrific car crash in Dubai recently. The accident took place during a practice session when he was behind the wheel of his Porsche 992.
Footage of the crash soon went viral, showing Kumar's car losing control after colliding with a boundary.
Despite the apparent wreckage of his car, he was seen emerging unscathed moments later.
Safety confirmation
Team member assured fans of Kumar's safety post-accident
After the accident, Kumar's racing team manager Fabian Duffieux updated fans on the actor's condition.
In an Instagram post with pictures of an unscathed Kumar, Duffieux assured fans he was safe.
He wrote: "Test day 1 done. Ajith is safe, without a scratch and that's the most important. Today was another reminder that the journey of learning never ends."
Team spirit
Duffieux expressed admiration for Kumar's racing skills
Earlier, Duffieux shared his excitement about joining Ajith Kumar Racing on Instagram.
He had expressed admiration for Kumar's pace after a 14-year hiatus from racing and his first time behind the wheel of the Porsche.
Despite the recent setback, Duffieux emphasized their collective passion for racing and readiness to face future challenges as a team.
Upcoming race
Kumar to participate in 24H Dubai 2025 endurance race
Kumar is scheduled to compete in the 24H Dubai 2025 endurance race on January 11-12, 2025.
The actor and his team had started their practice sessions on January 7, a day before the accident.
However, despite the incident, it seems that Kumar's participation in the upcoming race is unaffected.