Discover India's past with the best heritage travel cards
If exploring India's rich heritage and ancient monuments is your passion, why not make your journey even more memorable with the right credit card? History lovers can unlock exclusive privileges tailored for a seamless travel experience, from luxury hotel discounts to free lounge access.
In this guide, we've curated five of the best credit cards that cater to heritage tour enthusiasts, helping you uncover the best of India's timeless treasures while enjoying premium benefits.
Lounge perks
Unlimited lounge access with HDFC Infinia Metal Edition
The HDFC Infinia Credit Card Metal Edition is the perfect companion for discerning travelers with a penchant for heritage tours.
At an annual fee of ₹12,500, it provides unlimited global airport lounge access, facilitating a seamless journey to the world's most vibrant cultural festivals and captivating historical exhibitions.
The card's rewards program is equally enticing, with ten times points on select spends, complemented by extensive travel insurance.
Elite perks
Exclusive benefits of IndusInd Bank Pioneer Heritage Metal Credit Card
The IndusInd Bank Pioneer Heritage Metal Credit Card is all about luxury and exclusivity. Its all-metal design and exclusive benefits set it apart.
There are no late payment and foreign currency markup fees, making it an ideal companion for international tours.
Unlimited lounge access and a complimentary ITC Club Culinaire Membership elevate global dining experiences for cardholders.
Invite-only luxury
Luxury travel with ICICI Emeralde Private Metal Credit Card
The ICICI Emeralde Private Metal Credit Card is an invitation-only option for elite heritage tour enthusiasts who desire luxury and exclusivity.
At an annual fee of ₹12,499, it provides unlimited airport lounge visits and up to 50% off dining in India and Dubai.
Plus, golf benefits and substantial vouchers upon achieving spending milestones further elevate your cultural exploration with fine dining experiences.
Cultural rewards
Financial flexibility with IDFC FIRST Bank ASHVA Credit Card
The IDFC FIRST Bank Ashva Credit Card combines cultural affinity with financial perks.
It offers lounge access, ideal for travel enthusiasts, along with ₹500 cashback on first transactions after issuance.
Enhanced rewards on higher spends make this card ideal for individuals who appreciate financial flexibility while pursuing their love for visiting India's heritage sites.
Key benefits summary
Refinement with HSBC Taj Credit Card
The HSBC Taj Credit Card, developed in collaboration with Indian Hotels and Visa, is tailored for individuals with a passion for luxury heritage travel.
In exchange for a ₹110,000 fee, cardholders receive up to 25% discounts at iconic Taj hotels located near historical landmarks, welcome vouchers for unforgettable stays, and exclusive lounge access. This card enhances travel experiences across India's rich tapestry of history.