Tesla Cybertruck now part of Dubai Police's luxury patrol fleet
Police in Dubai have announced the addition of a Tesla Cybertruck to their luxury patrol fleet. The electric pick-up truck, sporting the police force's green and white colors, was unveiled on Sunday. It joins the ranks alongside high-performance vehicles like the Mercedes-AMG G63 and Mercedes-Benz G 500 4x4. The Cybertruck is a battery-electric medium-duty vehicle, known for its ability to carry or tow significantly large payloads.
Cybertruck's performance and features
The Cybertruck offers a towing capacity of nearly 5,000kg and an estimated driving range of 550km. It comes in three versions: the Cyberbeast, All-Wheel-Drive (AWD), and Rear-Wheel-Drive (RWD), each offering different performance levels. The most powerful, Cyberbeast, can complete a 0-100km/h sprint in just 2.6 seconds. The truck retains its original design, featuring sharp angular bodywork with clear gray panels that reflect the car's surroundings.
Dubai Police's luxury fleet and its purpose
The Dubai Police force is globally recognized for its collection of luxury cars, used for law enforcement and as tourist attractions. These vehicles are primarily deployed for patrolling tourist spots like the Dubai Mall or around the Burj Khalifa, rather than catching criminals. They also serve as PR for car expos hosted by the city, like the Dubai International Motor Show. The addition of the Cybertruck aligns with Dubai's vision of integrating advanced law enforcement technology.