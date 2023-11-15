Dubai to build new mega airport as passenger traffic recovers

Dubai to build new mega airport as passenger traffic recovers

By Rishabh Raj 05:48 pm Nov 15, 2023

The upcoming Al Maktoum International Airport is expected to be completed by 2030s

Dubai plans to outdo its current busiest airport, Dubai International, by constructing an even larger one, Al Maktoum International Airport, as passenger traffic is anticipated to exceed pre-pandemic levels. Dubai Airports CEO Paul Griffiths disclosed that the design process for the new airport is underway, with completion expected in the 2030s. This news follows recent projections of 8.69 crore passengers at Dubai International this year, surpassing 2019's numbers.

Al Maktoum International Airport will have a modular design

The upcoming Al Maktoum International Airport will adopt a modular design approach instead of traditional terminals, facilitating seamless expansion over time. Griffiths described the airport as "even bigger and even better" than Dubai International, dubbing it the "airport of the future." He also stated that they aim to "completely change the business model for airports" and create a more intimate experience for travelers.

The project timeline and capacity are being developed

Griffiths pointed out that the necessity for a new airport will emerge once Dubai International reaches its maximum capacity of around 12 crore passengers annually. The development of Al Maktoum International Airport is slated for the 2030s, with design work taking place in the coming months. Although no specific cost or capacity has been determined for the new airport, Griffiths stressed that the project would extend into the 2050s.

Regional competition and recovery from the pandemic

The unveiling of Al Maktoum International Airport coincides with significant investments in new aircraft by airlines at the Dubai Airshow and plans for a major new air hub in Riyadh by neighboring Saudi Arabia. Griffiths expressed optimism about the industry's direction, noting that third-quarter traffic at Dubai International hit 2.29 crore, the highest since 2019. Additionally, 2023 figures currently stand at 6.45 crore, nearly 40% higher than the same period in 2022.