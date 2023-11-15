Paytm collaborates with Amadeus to redefine travel ticket booking experience

1/4

Business 2 min read

Paytm collaborates with Amadeus to redefine travel ticket booking experience

By Rishabh Raj 05:25 pm Nov 15, 202305:25 pm

Paytm to integrate Amadeus's travel platform for seamless ticket booking and diverse payment choices

One97 Communications, Paytm's parent company, revealed a new alliance with international travel tech firm Amadeus on Wednesday. The partnership aims to incorporate Amadeus's travel platform into Paytm's services, streamlining the travel process from searching to booking and payment. By utilizing Amadeus's cutting-edge automation and New Distribution Capability (NDC) technologies, this collaboration will create a reliable and comprehensive travel shopping environment for Paytm's extensive user base.

2/4

AI-driven recommendations and dynamic pricing

The joint effort between Paytm and Amadeus will facilitate hyper-personalized suggestions and dynamic pricing for travelers. "For the next three years, the company will integrate Amadeus's expansive travel platform, enhancing the travelers' experience from search to booking, and finally to payment," a press release stated. With access to Amadeus APIs, Paytm users will be able to explore a wide range of global flight options, simplifying the process of finding the best deals and booking flights worldwide within the Paytm app.

3/4

Seamless access to diverse travel content

Incorporating Amadeus APIs into Paytm will provide seamless access to diverse travel content, covering Global Distribution Systems (GDS), Low-Cost Carriers (LCC), hotels, and more. This partnership also sets the stage for Paytm to introduce a unified PNR solution in collaboration with Indian national carriers. The integration ensures travelers access to various payment options like UPI, Paytm wallet, Postpaid, and a secure payment gateway for a smooth and secure experience.

4/4

Strengthening Paytm's position as a premier travel provider

As one of India's top online travel aggregators, Paytm aims to solidify its position as the country's leading travel provider through its partnership with Amadeus. By merging Paytm's vast user base with Amadeus's expertise, the collaboration strives to offer travelers a more streamlined and efficient booking experience. This partnership is anticipated to stimulate growth in the Indian travel industry and further expand Paytm's presence in the market.