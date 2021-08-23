Junior Boxing Championships: Gaurav Saini in final, three in semifinals

More than 20 medals were assured for India on the day of draws itself

Gaurav Saini (70kg) advanced to the final while three other Indian boxers entered the last-four stage after contrasting victories in the Asian Junior Championships in Dubai. Gaurav defeated Kyrgyzstan's Zakirov Mukhammadaziz 4-1 to enter the summit clash on Sunday night. The tournament is being held simultaneously for the youth and junior boxers (both men and women) for the first time.

Semifinals

Entering the semifinals were Ashis, Anshul and Bharat

Entering the semifinals were Ashis (54kg), Anshul (57kg), and Bharat Joon (+81kg). Ashis outpunched Tajikistan's Rahmanov Jafar 5-0, while Anshul pummelled UAE's Mansoor Khaled in his quarterfinal bout which was stopped in the first round itself due to the Indian's dominance. Bharat eked out a 3-2 triumph over Uzbekistan's Kenesbaev Aynazar. However, it was curtains for Krish Pal (46kg) and Preet Malik (63kg).

Draws

Krish was no match for Uzbekistan's Bakhtiyor Yakhshiboev, who outclassed him by the second round forcing the referee to stop the contest. Preet went down 2-3 to Kyrgyzstan's Eldar Esembaev. More than 20 medals were assured for India on the day of draws itself as COVID-19 travel restrictions kept several counties away leading to the small size of the draws.

Information

Gold medalists in the youth category will receive $6,000

The gold medalists in the youth category will receive prize money of $6,000, while silver and bronze medalists will claim $3,000 and $1,500 respectively. The junior champions will be awarded $4,000 for gold and $2,000 and $1,000 for silver and bronze medalists, respectively.