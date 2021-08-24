Four Indians enter semifinals of Asian Youth Boxing Championships

Four Indian boxers entered the semifinals of the Asian Youth Boxing Championships being held in Dubai after a day of mixed results for the country. The continental showpiece is being conducted simultaneously for the youth and junior boxers (both men and women) for the first time. Seven Indians took the ring in the quarterfinals on Monday evening and four of them emerged victorious.

Performance

Here is how Indian boxers performed

Jaydeep Rawat (71kg) defeated UAE's Mohammed Eissa in the most dominating show by an Indian, outclassing his rival in the second round. Vanshaj (63.5kg) won 5-0 against Tajikistan's Makhkamov Dovud, while Daksh Singh (67kg) defeated Kyrgyzstan's Eldar Turdubaev 4-1. Suresh Vishvanath (48kg) was up against against Kyrgyzstan's Amantur Zholbborosv and prevailed 5-0. However, Rabindra Singh lost 2-3 to Tajikistan's Yoqubov Abdurrahim.

Gaurav Saini

Gaurav Saini entered the final on Sunday

Moreover, Victor Saikhom Singh (54kg) lost to Kyrgyzstan's Derbek Tilvaldiev 2-3, while Vijay Singh(57kg) was beaten 0-3 by Tajikistan's Morodov Abubakr. Meanwhile, Gaurav Saini (70kg) advanced to the final after defeating Kyrgyzstan's Zakirov Mukhammadaziz 4-1 to enter the summit clash on Sunday night. Notably, three other Indian boxers-- Ashis (54kg), Anshul (57kg), and Bharat Joon (+81kg) also entered the semifinals on Sunday night.

Medals

Over 20 medals were assured for India

Ashis outpunched Tajikistan's Rahmanov Jafar 5-0, while Anshul pummelled UAE's Mansoor Khaled in his quarterfinal bout which was stopped in the first round itself due to the Indian's dominance. Notably, India's assured medal tally stood at over 20 on the day of draws itself as many countries either skipped or fielded smaller squads due to the COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Information

Gold medalists in youth category will receive $6,000

The gold medalists in the youth category will receive prize money of $6,000 while silver and bronze medalists will claim $3,000 and $1,500 respectively. The junior champions will be awarded $4,000 for gold and $2,000 and $1,000 for silver and bronze medalists respectively.