The new model, currently priced at ₹7.16 lakh, is expected to cost around ₹7.35 lakh.

2025 Kawasaki Ninja 650 to be launched this festive season

By Dwaipayan Roy 02:35 pm Jun 17, 202402:35 pm

What's the story Kawasaki is preparing to launch its 2025 Ninja 650 model in India during the upcoming festive season. The decision to introduce the new bike earlier than planned is due to a decline in interest in the present model, resulting in lower than expected sales. The latest Ninja 650 has received only aesthetic updates from the company, and will be available in two new color combinations.

Model enhancements

Aesthetic updates and new KRT Edition

The 2025 Ninja 650 will be available in Candy Steel Furnace Orange/Metallic Spark Black/Metallic Royal Purple, and Metallic Matte Old School Green/Metallic Spark Black. Alongside the standard model, Kawasaki is also introducing a KRT Edition that features Kawasaki Racing Team's livery and graphics. The power specifications of the Ninja 650 remain unchanged from its previous version.

Performance

Unchanged power specifications

The Kawasaki Ninja 650 continues to be fueled by a 649cc, parallel-twin engine that produces 67.3hp at 8,000rpm and a peak torque of 65.76Nm at 6,700rpm. The motor is mated to a six-speed gearbox, with an assist and slipper clutch. The motorbike also features a 4.3-inch TFT color instrument cluster, LED lighting, and smartphone connectivity. Safety features include three riding modes, a traction control system, and dual-channel ABS as standard.

Price

Expected price increase for new model

The launch of the new model is likely to lead to an increase in the pricing of the Ninja 650. Currently priced at ₹7.16 lakh, it is expected that the new model will sport a price figure of around ₹7.35 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom), marking a slight increase from its current cost.