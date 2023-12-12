Kawasaki Eliminator 450 in the works for India: Expected features

Eliminator 450 weighs only 176kg

Kawasaki is preparing to launch the Eliminator 450 cruiser in India between February and March 2024. Although the company was expected to unveil the motorcycle at the recent India Bike Week event in Goa, they introduced the new W175 Street instead. The Eliminator 450 has caught the attention of Indian bikers, leading to numerous inquiries about the model.

It is a more accessible alternative to Vulcan S

The Eliminator 450 is designed as a more user-friendly version of Kawasaki's Vulcan S cruiser. Many riders find the Vulcan S, with its 235kg kerb weight, challenging to handle. In comparison, the Eliminator 450 weighs only 176kg, making it a more manageable option for cruiser enthusiasts. The motorcycle features a 451cc, parallel-twin engine, which is a longer-stroke version of the Ninja 400's 399cc mill and generates around 49hp.

Features and competition of the Kawasaki Eliminator 450

The Kawasaki Eliminator 450 is equipped with a six-speed gearbox, 32mm larger throttle bodies, and a bigger 5.8-liter airbox than the Ninja 400. It also boasts a steel trellis frame, an 18-16-inch wheel combination, telescopic front forks, dual rear springs, and single disc brakes at both ends. Upon its launch, it will primarily compete with the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650.

How much will it cost?

The motorcycle's pricing will depend on whether Kawasaki chooses the CKD (completely knocked down) or CBU (completely built-up unit) route for its Indian debut. However, the two-wheeler is expected to cost around Rs. 5 lakh (ex-showroom).