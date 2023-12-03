Kawasaki to reveal Eliminator in India soon: What to expect

By Pradnesh Naik 09:15 pm Dec 03, 202309:15 pm

Kawasaki Eliminator features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Kawasaki)

Iconic Japanese marque Kawasaki is gearing up to introduce the new-age Eliminator in India soon. The bikemaker is planning to unveil the motorcycle at the upcoming India Bike Week event in Goa on Friday (December 8), suggested a teaser. To recall, the cruiser motorcycle was revealed earlier this year for global markets. Here's what we can expect from the upcoming two-wheeler on our shores.

Why does this story matter?

After a break of almost two decades, Kawasaki is all set to bring back the Eliminator moniker in India. Once launched, the middleweight offering would become the entry-level model for the brand's cruiser lineup. However, the bike will have to face tough competition from the likes of the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650, Benelli 502C, and Keyway V302C to obtain the top spot.

Bike follows Kawasaki's neo-retro design philosophy

On the design front, the Eliminator follows Kawasaki's neo-retro philosophy. The cruiser sits on a tubular trellis frame and flaunts a sloping 12.9-liter fuel tank, a wide handlebar, circular mirrors, a round LED headlight with an integrated DRL, split-type seats, a side-mounted exhaust system, and a sleek LED taillamp. The bike rides on 18-inch (front) and 16-inch (rear) alloy wheels with wide tires.

Fully digital instrument cluster with connectivity features

Kawasaki has equipped the new-age Eliminator with a round-shaped TFT instrument cluster. The fully digital unit comes equipped with smartphone connectivity features with support for the brand's Rideology App. The app allows customers to stream turn-by-turn navigation on the bike's screen.

Bike gets disc brakes and dual-channel ABS

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Kawasaki Eliminator comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with a dual-channel ABS for better braking performance. Suspension duties on the cruiser motorcycle are taken care of by 41mm telescopic forks on the front side and preload-adjustable dual shock-absorber units at the rear.

Backed by 451cc parallel-twin motor

Powering the neo-retro Kawasaki Eliminator is an all-new 451cc, liquid-cooled, four-stroke, DOHC, parallel-twin engine that churns out a maximum power of 45hp and a peak torque of 43Nm. The mill gets a digital fuel injection system with larger 32mm throttle bodies. Transmission duties on the motorcycle are handled by a six-speed manual gearbox.

How much will Kawasaki Eliminator cost in India

Kawasaki will be revealing the Eliminator at the India Bike Week event on Friday. The bikemaker will likely launch the cruiser motorcycle in the coming months. We expect the bike to cost around Rs. 4.5 lakh (ex-showroom) on our shores.