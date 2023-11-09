Top features of Ducati Panigale V4 SP2 30° Anniversario 916

It features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Ducati)

Italian marque Ducati has revealed the special Panigale V4 SP2 30° Anniversario 916 model to commemorate the 30th anniversary of its iconic 916 supersport bike. With a limited production run of just 500 units, the vehicle gets high-performance components such as billet aluminum footpegs and carbon fiber wheels to enhance its capabilities. Here's a look at the best features of the superbike.

Firstly, let's look at the design of the limited-run supersport

While it retains the overall silhouette of the standard model, the special-edition Ducati Panigale V4 SP2 30° Anniversario 916 gets multiple cosmetic upgrades. It features a commemorative livery inspired by the 1999 Superbike World Championship-winning 996 race bike, a number '1' stickering on the front fascia, along with '916' graphics on the side vents. It gets a sleek tail section with a rider-only saddle.

It rides on racing-derived carbon fiber wheels

The limited-run Panigale V4 rides on racing-derived split-spoke carbon fiber wheels wrapped in Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP tires. The composite construction allows for a 1.4kg weight reduction with respect to the Marchesini forged rims of the V4S. This translates into greater agility.

The superbike is equipped with multiple electronic riding aids

To ensure rider safety, the Panigale V4 SP2 30° Anniversario 916 comes equipped with disc brakes and Brembo Stylema R calipers with self-bleeding Brembo MCS master cylinders. The bike gets Cornering ABS, Ducati Traction Control (DTC) EVO 3, Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC), Ducati Slide Control (DSC), and Engine Brake Control. It also has multiple riding and power models for better handling.

It features a fully adjustable Ohlins suspension setup

Suspension duties on the special Panigale V4 SP2 model are taken care of by a fully adjustable Ohlins setup. On the front side, the bike gets 43mm 'NPX25/30' pressurized inverted forks with titanium nitride treatment. A 'TTX36' mono-shock unit is available at the rear.

It is backed by a 1,103cc Desmosedici Stradale V4 engine

Powering the Ducati Panigale V4 SP2 30° Anniversario 916 is the same 1,103cc "Desmosedici Stradale" V4 engine from the standard Panigale V4 model. The potent liquid-cooled motor churns out 216hp of maximum power at 13,000rpm and 124Nm of peak torque at 9,500rpm. The mill is linked to a six-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quick-shifter and racing-inspired "STM EVO SBK" dry clutch for seamless shifting.

