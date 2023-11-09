MINI unveils 2025 John Cooper Works Countryman with substantial upgrades



By Pradnesh Naik 09:41 am Nov 09, 2023

The 2025 MINI John Cooper Works Countryman gets a panoramic sunroof (Photo credit: MINI)

MINI has taken the wraps off the third iteration of its John Cooper Works (JCW) Countryman in the US market. The SUV comes equipped with a revised 2.0-liter, turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine and the company's "ALL4" all-wheel-drive system. In the updated avatar, the motor develops 312hp of power and 400Nm of torque. The JCW Countryman can now reach from 0-100km/h in just 5.4 seconds and boasts a top speed of 249km/h.

The SUV flaunts a redesigned badge and new-age LED taillights

The 2025 MINI JCW Countryman sports an octagonal grille, stylish projector LED headlights with integrated DRLs, and a redesigned badge in black, red, and white. The C-pillar is coated in a Chili Red paint scheme, while the new-age vertical LED taillights grace the rear end. Red-colored high-performance calipers provide better braking control, and broader 245mm tires, mounted on exclusive 19-inch (front) and 20-inch (rear) wheels provide better grip in all situations.

It gets Level-2 ADAS functions

The interior of the new JCW Countryman showcases a circular OLED display on the dashboard, accompanied by toggle switches below for crucial vehicle operations. A red-and-black color theme decorates the cabin. With the optional Driving Assistant Professional Package, the SUV gets Level-2 ADAS functions, using 12 ultrasonic sensors and four surround-view cameras. This enables hands-free driving on designated routes at speeds of up to 60km/h, while necessitating driver vigilance.

How much does the MINI John Cooper Works Countryman cost?

The 2025 JCW Countryman debuts MINI Experience Modes, accessible via the infotainment screen. Drivers can select various backgrounds and sounds for a personalized atmosphere. This includes a Go-Kart mode that amplifies engine noise. The in-built MINI projector can illuminate the dashboard with an array of colors and designs. In the US, the SUV can be yours with a base price of $47,895 (around Rs. 39.87 lakh). Production for the model commences in March, with deliveries expected to begin in May.