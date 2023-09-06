TVS Apache RTR 310 launched at Rs. 2.4 lakh

Auto

TVS Apache RTR 310 launched at Rs. 2.4 lakh

Written by Pradnesh Naik September 06, 2023 | 07:01 pm 2 min read

TVS Apache RTR 310 rides on designer 17-inch alloy wheels (Photo credit: TVS Motor Company)

﻿TVS Motor Company has taken the wraps off the all-new Apache RTR 310 for the Indian market with a starting price of Rs. 2.43 lakh (ex-showroom). The motorcycle is essentially a streetfighter version of its popular supersport model, the Apache RR310. The motorcycle shares components with its fully-faired sibling as well as the iconic BMW G 310 R.

Why does this story matter?

The competition in the middleweight segment has been getting intense in the past few years. Many bikemakers are trying to capture the top spot. With over 40 years of racing heritage, TVS Motor Company leads the way in the sub-500cc supersport segment with the Apache RR310. Now, it wants to replicate its success in the streetfighter category with the all-new Apache RTR 310.

The streetfighter flaunts an all-LED lighting setup and lightweight wheels

The TVS Apache RTR 310 flaunts an aggressive design philosophy and has the stance of a crouching predator. It features a sculpted fuel tank with extensions, dual LED headlamps with eyebrow-like DRLs, a wide handlebar, an upswept exhaust, split seats with heating/cooling function, and split-type dynamic LED taillamps. It packs a 5.0-inch TFT display with connectivity options and rides on 17-inch lightweight wheels.

The bike comes equipped with KYB inverted front forks

To ensure the safety of the rider, the TVS Apache RTR 310 comes equipped with petal-type disc brakes on both wheels, along with cornering ABS, traction control, a ride-by-wire throttle, cruise control, and riding modes. Suspension duties on the streetfighter bike are taken care of by adjustable KYB inverted forks on the front side and an adjustable KYB mono-shock unit at the rear end.

It is backed by a 312cc, reverse-inclined engine

Powering the TVS Apache RTR 310 is the same 312.2cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, reverse-inclined engine from its faired sibling, the Apache RR 310. The mill puts out a maximum power of 35hp and a peak torque of 27.3Nm. The high-performance motor is linked to a 6-speed manual gearbox with a segment-first bi-directional quickshifter.

TVS Apache RTR 310: Pricing

TVS Apache RTR 310 costs Rs. 2.43 lakh for Arsenal Black color (sans quickshifter), Rs. 2.58 lakh for Arsenal Black (with quickshifter), and Rs. 2.64 lakh for Fury Yellow (all prices, ex-showroom). The bike is available in Sepang Blue color for an additional Rs. 10,000. Apart from this, the bike is offered with two kits: Dynamic at Rs. 18,000 and Dynamic Pro (Rs. 22,000).

Share this timeline