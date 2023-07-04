Auto

Harley-Davidson's most affordable motorcycle debuts in India at Rs. 2.29L

Written by Akash Pandey July 04, 2023 | 12:44 pm 2 min read

The Harley-Davidson X440 gets 18-inch (front) and 17-inch (rear) MRF Zapper Hyke tyres (Photo credit: Harley-Davidson)

Harley-Davidson has introduced the X440 in India. It has a silhouette of a typical, roadster bike, taking cues from the XR1200 model. It houses a 440cc, 2-valve, air-cooled engine that produces 27.4hp power and 38Nm torque. The prices start at Rs. 2.29 lakh (ex-showroom), and you will be able to book the motorcycle from July 5 against a deposit of Rs. 5,000.

Why does this story matter?

The X440 is the most affordable Harley-Davidson bike you can buy in India right now. With the competitively priced model, Harley aims to challenge the Royal Enfield Classic 350's hegemony. The motorbike also takes on the likes of the Honda H'ness CB350, Yezdi Roadster, Jawa 42 2.1, and the new Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X.

The bike has 170mm of ground clearance

The Harley-Davidson X440 is a small-capacity roadster bike compared to cruisers. It has a neo-retro styling and takes design inspiration from the brand's XR1200. You get a circular headlamp, all-LED lighting, a flat handlebar, an upright seating position, a tear-drop fuel tank with a 13.5-liter capacity, and a USB charging port. It has a seat height of 805mm, 170mm ground clearance, and weighs 190.5kg.

The top-end S variant offers diamond-cut alloy wheels

The Harley-Davidson X440 comes in three trims. The Denim variant has wire-spoke rims and minimal badging. It comes in Mustard Yellow. The mid-tier Vivid sports alloy wheels and dual-tone paint. It gets Metallic Thick Red and Metallic Dark Silver options. The range-topping S gets diamond-cut alloys, machined engine cooling fins, 3D badging, and a Bluetooth-enabled colored instrument unit. It comes in Matte Black color.

The motorcycle is equipped with disc brakes and ABS

The Harley-Davidson X440 is powered by a 440cc, 2-valve, air-cooled, E20-compliant engine, mated with a 6-speed transmission unit. The mill generates 27.4hp power (at 6,000rpm) and 38Nm peak torque (at 4,000rpm). For rider's safety, it gets 320mm (front) and 240mm (rear) disc brakes with dual channel ABS. Suspension duties are handled by a 43mm KYB inverted fork and gas-charged, preload-adjustable twin rear shocks.

Harley-Davidson X440: Pricing and availability

The Harley-Davidson X440 costs Rs. 2.29 lakh, Rs. 2.49 lakh, and Rs. 2.69 lakh for the Denim, Vivid and S variants, respectively. All of the mentioned prices are ex-showroom. The bookings will start from July 5.

