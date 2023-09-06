Super-exclusive Suzuki GSX-8S Schwantz Edition goes official: Check features, design

Super-exclusive Suzuki GSX-8S Schwantz Edition goes official: Check features, design

Written by Pradnesh Naik September 06, 2023 | 05:57 pm 2 min read

Suzuki GSX-8S Schwantz Edition flaunts a special 1993 championship-winning livery

Suzuki has revealed one of its most exclusive motorcycles ever, the GSX-8S Kevin Schwantz Edition for the global markets. Only five units of the special streetfighter will ever be produced. This ultra-rare model pays tribute to legendary rider Kevin Schwantz, featuring his iconic red and white paint scheme and race number '34.' Each of the five bikes will be signed by Schwantz himself and come with a certificate of authenticity from Suzuki, making them highly sought-after collector's items.

Its design is inspired by the 1993 championship-winning Suzuki RGV500

The GSX-8S Kevin Schwantz Edition is inspired by Schwantz's 1993 championship-winning RGV500, which he recently rode in an event in Italy. The limited-edition streetfighter sports the iconic red and white paint scheme, along with Schwantz's race number '34' emblazoned on the tank shrouds. The wheels are painted white, and the pillion seat has been removed to accommodate a seat cover, further enhancing its appearance.

It offers impressive performance, advanced electronic riding aids

Powering the GSX-8S Kevin Schwantz Edition is the same 776cc, parallel-twin engine from the standard Suzuki GSX-8S model. The mill puts out 82hp of maximum power and 77.6Nm of peak torque. This puts it in direct competition with the Yamaha MT-07, Kawasaki Z650, KTM 790 Duke, and Triumph Street Triple. The bike comes equipped with a ride-by-wire throttle system, traction control, riding modes, a bi-directional quickshifter, a full-LED lighting setup, and a 5.0-inch full-color TFT instrument cluster as standard.

