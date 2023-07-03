Auto

How Triumph Speed 400 fares against Royal Enfield Scram 411

How Triumph Speed 400 fares against Royal Enfield Scram 411

Written by Pradnesh Naik July 03, 2023 | 03:30 am 3 min read

Royal Enfield Scram 411 gets wire-spoke wheels, while Triumph Speed 400 has alloy wheels

Royal Enfield has become the go-to brand for people looking for a good city-biased roadster offering, that can do occasional long-distance touring. A top choice from the Chennai-based bikemaker's portfolio is the Scram 411. However, Triumph Motorcycles is now planning to snatch the champion's crown with the new Speed 400. Will the homegrown fighter be able to defend the title against the British brawler?

Why does this story matter?

Royal Enfield introduced the Scram 411 as a road-biased version of its popular ADV offering, the Himalayan. The motorcycle received positive feedback from critics and customers alike for offering a balance between urban commuting and highway touring. Now, Triumph Motorcycles has entered the middleweight segment with the Speed 400 to capture the top spot in the sub-500cc neo-retro roadster category.

Triumph Speed 400 looks more appealing of the two

Royal Enfield Scram 411 has a sloping 15-liter fuel tank with extensions, a single-piece seat, an upswept exhaust, a round halogen headlight, a semi-digital instrument console, and rugged-looking wire-spoked wheels. Triumph Speed 400 gets a muscular 13-liter fuel tank, a circular LED headlamp, a wide handlebar, a ribbed-pattern seat, a sleek tail section, an LED taillamp, and 17-inch cast aluminum alloy wheels.

Triumph Speed 400 weighs less

Royal Enfield Scram 411 has a seat height of 795mm, a wheelbase of 1,455mm, and a kerb weight of 185kg. In comparison, the Triumph Speed 400 has a saddle height of 790mm, a wheelbase of 1,377mm, and tips the scales at 178kg.

Speed 400 packs a more powerful engine

Royal Enfield Scram 411 is powered by a 411cc, single-cylinder, air-and-oil-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 24hp and a peak torque of 32Nm. It is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. Powering the Triumph Speed 400 is a 398cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that puts out a maximum power of 39.4hp and a peak torque of 37.5Nm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Speed 400 gets a traction control system

In terms of rider safety, both the Royal Enfield Scram 411 and Triumph Speed 400 come equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with dual-channel ABS. The latter also gets a traction control system and ride-by-wire throttle. The former gets telescopic front forks. On the other hand, the latter has inverted front forks. Both neo-retro bikes sport a preload-adjustable rear mono-shock unit.

Which one should you buy?

In India, the Royal Enfield Scram 411 ranges between Rs. 2.06 lakh and Rs. 2.25 lakh. Meanwhile, we expect the Triumph Speed 400 to cost around Rs. 2.25 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) once launched on July 5. In our opinion, the Speed 400 makes more sense with its aggressive design, powerful engine, and better safety equipment compared to its rival.

Share this timeline