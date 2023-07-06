Auto

Is Harley-Davidson X440 better than the Royal Enfield Himalayan

Written by Pradnesh Naik July 06, 2023 | 07:05 pm 3 min read

Both bikes roll on wire-spoke wheels. However, Harley-Davidson X440 gets alloy wheels as well.

Harley-Davidson has introduced its most affordable offering in the Indian market, the X440, with a starting price tag of Rs. 2.29 lakh (ex-showroom). The motorcycle is offered in three trim levels, namely Denim, Vivid, and S. At that price point, the bike rivals Royal Enfield's long-distance adventure tourer, the Himalayan. Can the all-new Harley defeat the established homegrown brawler? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

Although Harley-Davidson is an iconic global brand, it has struggled over the years to establish itself as a player in the highly-demanding Indian market. The automaker has now launched its most affordable offering, the X440 on our shore, in collaboration with the world's largest bikemaker, Hero MotoCorp. It is bound to attract customers and might event steal the thunder away from Royal Enfield Himalayan.

Royal Enfield Himalayan looks more pleasing with its ADV silhouette

Harley-Davidson X440 sports an XR1200-inspired look with a sculpted 13.5-liter fuel tank, a circular LED headlight with integrated DRL, a wide handlebar, stepped-up seat, a side-mounted exhaust, sleek fender-mounted LED taillamp, and wire-spoke/machined alloy wheels. Royal Enfield Himalayan features a sloping 15-liter fuel tank, a prominent beak, a circular headlamp, raised handlebar, upright windscreen, split-style seats, an upswept exhaust, and wire-spoked wheels.

The Himalayan has superior ground clearance

Harley-Davidson X440 has a seat height of 805mm, a ground clearance of 170mm, and kerb weight of 190.5kg. On the other hand, the Royal Enfield Himalayan has a saddle height of 800mm, a ground clearance of 220mm, and tips the scales at 199kg.

Both bikes are equipped with disc brakes and dual-channel ABS

For the safety of the rider, both the Harley-Davidson X440 and Royal Enfield Himalayan come equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for improved braking and handling characteristics. The former features inverted forks on the front side and dual shock absorbers at the rear end. The latter gets telescopic front forks and a rear mono-shock unit.

Harley-Davidson X440 packs a more powerful engine

Powering the Harley-Davidson X440 is an all-new 440cc, single-cylinder, air-and-oil-cooled engine that develops a maximum power of 27.4hp and a peak torque of 38Nm. The Himalayan is fueled by a 411cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled motor that puts out a maximum power of 24hp and a peak torque of 32Nm. The former gets a 6-speed manual gearbox, while the latter has a 5-speed manual transmission.

Which one should you buy?

In India, the Harley-Davidson X440 is priced between Rs. 2.29 lakh and Rs. 2.69 lakh. In comparison, the Royal Enfield Himalayan ranges between Rs. 2.16 lakh and Rs. 2.28 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the X440 makes more sense on our shores, with its neo-retro design, all-LED lighting setup, better suspension setup, and powerful single-cylinder engine.

